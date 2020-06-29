3026 BELLAMY WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

Welcome to luxury living! Now is your chance to live in the community of Windsor Crossing. You will immediately see the pride of ownership. Landlord has taken EXCELLENT care of this home. Boasting over 2000 finished square feet, this home features gleaming hardwood floors throughout! The kitchen features granite countertops, upgraded tile flooring, modern light fixtures, and stainless steel appliances. Laundry room with washer and dryer on the main level. TV mounts with hookup for projection screen included with built-in speakers for stereo surround sound! Living room fireplace with 180-degree views. This end-unit home offers plenty of natural light. The upper living quarters feature 3 large bedrooms including the Master Bedroom. Master bedroom offers a walk-in closet, ceiling fan, with a private master bathroom. Master bath offers an oversized shower, dual sinks, and private linen closet. Brand new AC unit purchased 2018! Enjoy parking convenience with a generously sized one-car garage with driveway!! Fresh paint! Conveniently located near Suitland Metro, Andrews AFB, and Census Bureau. This home is move-in ready! Section 8 OK.