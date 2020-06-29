All apartments in Suitland
Home
/
Suitland, MD
/
3026 BELLAMY WAY
Last updated February 24 2020 at 7:25 AM

3026 BELLAMY WAY

3026 Bellamy Way · No Longer Available
Location

3026 Bellamy Way, Suitland, MD 20746
Suitland-Silver Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome to luxury living! Now is your chance to live in the community of Windsor Crossing. You will immediately see the pride of ownership. Landlord has taken EXCELLENT care of this home. Boasting over 2000 finished square feet, this home features gleaming hardwood floors throughout! The kitchen features granite countertops, upgraded tile flooring, modern light fixtures, and stainless steel appliances. Laundry room with washer and dryer on the main level. TV mounts with hookup for projection screen included with built-in speakers for stereo surround sound! Living room fireplace with 180-degree views. This end-unit home offers plenty of natural light. The upper living quarters feature 3 large bedrooms including the Master Bedroom. Master bedroom offers a walk-in closet, ceiling fan, with a private master bathroom. Master bath offers an oversized shower, dual sinks, and private linen closet. Brand new AC unit purchased 2018! Enjoy parking convenience with a generously sized one-car garage with driveway!! Fresh paint! Conveniently located near Suitland Metro, Andrews AFB, and Census Bureau. This home is move-in ready! Section 8 OK.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3026 BELLAMY WAY have any available units?
3026 BELLAMY WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Suitland, MD.
What amenities does 3026 BELLAMY WAY have?
Some of 3026 BELLAMY WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3026 BELLAMY WAY currently offering any rent specials?
3026 BELLAMY WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3026 BELLAMY WAY pet-friendly?
No, 3026 BELLAMY WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Suitland.
Does 3026 BELLAMY WAY offer parking?
Yes, 3026 BELLAMY WAY offers parking.
Does 3026 BELLAMY WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3026 BELLAMY WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3026 BELLAMY WAY have a pool?
No, 3026 BELLAMY WAY does not have a pool.
Does 3026 BELLAMY WAY have accessible units?
No, 3026 BELLAMY WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 3026 BELLAMY WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 3026 BELLAMY WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3026 BELLAMY WAY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3026 BELLAMY WAY has units with air conditioning.
