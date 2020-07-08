2959 SUNSET LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry

SECTION 8 APPROVED AND SECTION 8 IS WELCOME BUT VOUCHER SHOULD BE $2200 !! 3-level brick townhome with 3 bedroom 2.5 full bath end unit townhome with more than 2000 Square Feet is clean, neat and in perfect move-in condition features 3 full levels of spacious living. A completely finished basement is ready for your enjoyment. Basement features a large laundry room with a washer and dryer. Kitchen has room for a table. Neutral paint colors, nicely decorated. Must see. Minimum income of $60,000 is needed. If credit is bad, 2 months deposit is needed. Active Video monitoring and Security Alarm....OPEN HOUSE ON Friday 5/22/2020 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm....WILL OBSERVE SOCIAL DISTANCING