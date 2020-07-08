All apartments in Suitland
Suitland, MD
2959 SUNSET LANE
Last updated May 23 2020 at 12:10 PM

2959 SUNSET LANE

2959 Sunset Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2959 Sunset Lane, Suitland, MD 20746
Suitland-Silver Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
SECTION 8 APPROVED AND SECTION 8 IS WELCOME BUT VOUCHER SHOULD BE $2200 !! 3-level brick townhome with 3 bedroom 2.5 full bath end unit townhome with more than 2000 Square Feet is clean, neat and in perfect move-in condition features 3 full levels of spacious living. A completely finished basement is ready for your enjoyment. Basement features a large laundry room with a washer and dryer. Kitchen has room for a table. Neutral paint colors, nicely decorated. Must see. Minimum income of $60,000 is needed. If credit is bad, 2 months deposit is needed. Active Video monitoring and Security Alarm....OPEN HOUSE ON Friday 5/22/2020 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm....WILL OBSERVE SOCIAL DISTANCING

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2959 SUNSET LANE have any available units?
2959 SUNSET LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Suitland, MD.
Is 2959 SUNSET LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2959 SUNSET LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2959 SUNSET LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2959 SUNSET LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Suitland.
Does 2959 SUNSET LANE offer parking?
No, 2959 SUNSET LANE does not offer parking.
Does 2959 SUNSET LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2959 SUNSET LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2959 SUNSET LANE have a pool?
No, 2959 SUNSET LANE does not have a pool.
Does 2959 SUNSET LANE have accessible units?
No, 2959 SUNSET LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2959 SUNSET LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2959 SUNSET LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2959 SUNSET LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2959 SUNSET LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

