2905 CHARREDWOOD DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2905 CHARREDWOOD DRIVE

2905 Charred Wood Court · No Longer Available
Location

2905 Charred Wood Court, Suitland, MD 20747
Suitland-Silver Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great townhouse! 3 bdrm, 1 full bath, 2 half baths - finished basement!! Spacious kitchen with black appliances and lots of counter space! Spacious master bedroom with a walk-in closet! Includes washer and dryer! Fully finished basement! Walk right into the fenced backyard to enjoy those lovely fall evenings!!Located on a quiet street and very convenient to DC, Andrews Air Force Base, I495, Rt. 4 and Rt. 5. Walk to the Suitland Metro Station!! This house would be perfect for someone that is commuting to DC but does not want to pay DC rental prices! NOT PETS!Renter pays ALL UTILITIESQUAL HOUSEHOLD INCOME 70K

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2905 CHARREDWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
2905 CHARREDWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Suitland, MD.
Is 2905 CHARREDWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2905 CHARREDWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2905 CHARREDWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2905 CHARREDWOOD DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 2905 CHARREDWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2905 CHARREDWOOD DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2905 CHARREDWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2905 CHARREDWOOD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2905 CHARREDWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2905 CHARREDWOOD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2905 CHARREDWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2905 CHARREDWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2905 CHARREDWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2905 CHARREDWOOD DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2905 CHARREDWOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2905 CHARREDWOOD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
