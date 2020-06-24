2905 CHARREDWOOD DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly walk in closets

Great townhouse! 3 bdrm, 1 full bath, 2 half baths - finished basement!! Spacious kitchen with black appliances and lots of counter space! Spacious master bedroom with a walk-in closet! Includes washer and dryer! Fully finished basement! Walk right into the fenced backyard to enjoy those lovely fall evenings!!Located on a quiet street and very convenient to DC, Andrews Air Force Base, I495, Rt. 4 and Rt. 5. Walk to the Suitland Metro Station!! This house would be perfect for someone that is commuting to DC but does not want to pay DC rental prices! NOT PETS!Renter pays ALL UTILITIESQUAL HOUSEHOLD INCOME 70K