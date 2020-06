Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub furnished patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage new construction

WELCOME to 4 Levels of Lush Living in a newly constructed home with lots of living space perfect for ENTERTAINING!! This **IMMEDIATE MOVE IN** with an open concept floor plan features a Rare ROOF TOP DECK adjoining the Fourth Floor highlighting a bedroom with en-suite bath and loft space. The Master Suite on the 3rd Floor offers a soaking tub, separate shower and walk in closet. The lower level abounds a gourmet kitchen, living room, office area and rear balcony. On the main floor as you enter your home from your 2 car garage you~ll be met with a sitting room and half bath. This home is TRULY A GEM and a MUST SEE!! It can be leased Furnished or Unfurnished.