2801 Lewis Avenue

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access new construction

Property Id: 156316



Seeking professional, clean, non-smoking roommate to occupy private bedroom/bathroom available for rent within a three bedroom townhome located in Suitland, MD and within walking distance of Suitland Metro Station (Green Line). Street parking is available at no charge.



The townhome is newly constructed. Therefore, the chosen roommate would be getting a bedroom/bathroom space that is brand new and never been lived in. The space is located on the 4th floor of the townhome.



There is an upfront, non-negotiable $750 security deposit due upon successful completion of background and credit check and your agreement to take and secure the space.



The rent charge will be $1,500 per month, which will include all utilities, along with cable and internet. First month's rent will also be due upon successful completion of background and credit check and your agreement to take and secure the space. In total $2,250 (First Month's Rent and Security Deposit) must be paid upfront to secure space.

No Pets Allowed



