Last updated November 11 2019 at 2:23 PM

2801 Lewis Avenue

2801 Lewis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2801 Lewis Avenue, Suitland, MD 20746
Suitland-Silver Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
new construction
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
new construction
Seeking Roommate to Rent Bedroom/Bathroom Space - Property Id: 156316

Seeking professional, clean, non-smoking roommate to occupy private bedroom/bathroom available for rent within a three bedroom townhome located in Suitland, MD and within walking distance of Suitland Metro Station (Green Line). Street parking is available at no charge.

The townhome is newly constructed. Therefore, the chosen roommate would be getting a bedroom/bathroom space that is brand new and never been lived in. The space is located on the 4th floor of the townhome.

There is an upfront, non-negotiable $750 security deposit due upon successful completion of background and credit check and your agreement to take and secure the space.

The rent charge will be $1,500 per month, which will include all utilities, along with cable and internet. First month's rent will also be due upon successful completion of background and credit check and your agreement to take and secure the space. In total $2,250 (First Month's Rent and Security Deposit) must be paid upfront to secure space.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/156316p
Property Id 156316

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5152673)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2801 Lewis Avenue have any available units?
2801 Lewis Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Suitland, MD.
What amenities does 2801 Lewis Avenue have?
Some of 2801 Lewis Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2801 Lewis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2801 Lewis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2801 Lewis Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2801 Lewis Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Suitland.
Does 2801 Lewis Avenue offer parking?
No, 2801 Lewis Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2801 Lewis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2801 Lewis Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2801 Lewis Avenue have a pool?
No, 2801 Lewis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2801 Lewis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2801 Lewis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2801 Lewis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2801 Lewis Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2801 Lewis Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2801 Lewis Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
