Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher new construction ceiling fan fireplace

Beautiful NEW CONSTRUCTION only 2 years old detached single-family home in Suitland! 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Gourmet Kitchen with granite countertops, island, and SS appliances. Bright sunny Family room off Kitchen! Gas fireplace in family room! Formal dining room or sitting room at front of house! Large open basement with bonus room for office or possible 4th bedroom! Master bathroom boasts dual vanity and soaking tub! Laundry included! See photos!