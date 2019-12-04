All apartments in South Kensington
3164 Plyers Mill Road

3164 Plyers Mill Road · No Longer Available
Location

3164 Plyers Mill Road, South Kensington, MD 20895
South Kensington

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
playground
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
WOW! RENOVATED 3BD/3BA in KENSINGTON near NIH & Marc Train - READY TO GO! Well cared for Brick Front Colonial with Off Street parking for up to 4 cars! 3 finished levels with a LARGE Upper Level En-Suite with Full Bath and 2nd bedroom or Home Office. Beautifully updated kitchen, 3rd bedroom on main level and fully finished walk-out basement. Awesome rear patio great for entertaining and relaxation! The home is conveniently located to Bethesda, Washington, DC, Downtown Silver Spring, I-495 and other major commuter arteries. 10 minutes+/- to NIH/Walter Reed Medical and Metro Stop, Beach Drive, Rock Creek Park, Trails and Playgrounds. Pets considered case by case with owner approval and additional deposit.

- *This property can rent furnished, partially furnished or unfurnished*-

(RLNE5240549)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3164 Plyers Mill Road have any available units?
3164 Plyers Mill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Kensington, MD.
What amenities does 3164 Plyers Mill Road have?
Some of 3164 Plyers Mill Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3164 Plyers Mill Road currently offering any rent specials?
3164 Plyers Mill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3164 Plyers Mill Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3164 Plyers Mill Road is pet friendly.
Does 3164 Plyers Mill Road offer parking?
Yes, 3164 Plyers Mill Road offers parking.
Does 3164 Plyers Mill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3164 Plyers Mill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3164 Plyers Mill Road have a pool?
No, 3164 Plyers Mill Road does not have a pool.
Does 3164 Plyers Mill Road have accessible units?
No, 3164 Plyers Mill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3164 Plyers Mill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3164 Plyers Mill Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3164 Plyers Mill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3164 Plyers Mill Road does not have units with air conditioning.

