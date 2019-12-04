3164 Plyers Mill Road

Amenities

WOW! RENOVATED 3BD/3BA in KENSINGTON near NIH & Marc Train - READY TO GO! Well cared for Brick Front Colonial with Off Street parking for up to 4 cars! 3 finished levels with a LARGE Upper Level En-Suite with Full Bath and 2nd bedroom or Home Office. Beautifully updated kitchen, 3rd bedroom on main level and fully finished walk-out basement. Awesome rear patio great for entertaining and relaxation! The home is conveniently located to Bethesda, Washington, DC, Downtown Silver Spring, I-495 and other major commuter arteries. 10 minutes+/- to NIH/Walter Reed Medical and Metro Stop, Beach Drive, Rock Creek Park, Trails and Playgrounds. Pets considered case by case with owner approval and additional deposit.



- *This property can rent furnished, partially furnished or unfurnished*-



