pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:32 AM
196 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in South Kensington, MD
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Kensington
10009 Pratt Pl
10009 Pratt Place, South Kensington, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
10009 Pratt Pl Available 08/01/20 Charming Rambler on quiet cul-de-sac! - Charming Rambler on quiet cul-de-sac close to Downtown Bethesda & Silver Spring.
Results within 1 mile of South Kensington
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
28 Units Available
Inigo's Crossing
5405 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,571
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,669
1314 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from I-270. Tenants can take advantage of luxurious amenities like in-unit laundry and granite counters. Luxurious complex also features concierge, hot tub, pool, sauna, and wine room.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 06:19am
30 Units Available
Meridian at Grosvenor Station
5230 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,500
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,510
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1197 sqft
Located just steps from Strathmore Arts Center, White Flint Mall, and I-270 and Rockville Pike for convenient commuting. Luxurious units feature granite counters, dishwashers, and in-unit laundry. Beautiful community features pool, gym, and concierge.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
$
53 Units Available
The Lindley
3645 Chevy Chase Lake Drive, Chevy Chase, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,700
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,508
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover The Lindley, a refined collection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes at Chevy Chase Lake. With two different finish options, sweeping views and optional private balconies, the apartments are approachable yet exceptional.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
15 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
Solaire Wheaton
10914 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,388
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,619
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,098
1070 sqft
Beautiful living spaces with extra storage and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs allowed. Tenants enjoy access to a game room, swimming pool and clubhouse. Near Sligo Creek Park for a convenient nature getaway.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
22 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
The Exchange at Wheaton Station
11215 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,295
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,568
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1115 sqft
On-site shopping, pool, fitness center, lounge and dog park. Pet-friendly studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Near Wheaton Metro station.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
$
19 Units Available
Avalon Grosvenor Tower
10301 Grosvenor Pl, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,595
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1088 sqft
Centrally-located just minutes from shopping, restaurants, and nightlife in downtown North Bethesda. Tenants can enjoy recently-renovated units with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include pool and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
44 Units Available
Avalon at Grosvenor Station
10306 Strathmore Hall St, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,696
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,019
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, 1-3 bedroom floor plans in charming North Bethesda, Maryland. Gourmet kitchens, high ceilings, hardwoods, and soaking tubs. Close to transit and local stores, shops, restaurants, and movie theaters.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
11 Units Available
Per Sei at Pike and Rose
900 PerSei Place, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,741
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,741
1207 sqft
Convenient location in North Bethesda with easy access to I-270. Recently renovated units feature in-unit laundry, fireplaces, and stainless steel appliances. Luxury community offers pool, bike storage, gym, and 24 hour concierge.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
6 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
The George
11141 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,506
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,563
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown apartments just footsteps from Wheaton metro station. Pristine units come with air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and laundry facilities. Game room, media room, clubhouse and pool table all located on site. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
7 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
MetroPointe
11175 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,567
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1052 sqft
Modern, urban and exciting, located in the affluent Wheaton suburb just off University Blvd W. Enjoy immediate access to the Metro, as well as on-site lobby and parking/garage provision. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
4 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
The Flats at Wheaton Station
11101 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,498
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll have walking access across the street to Silver, Orange and Blue metro lines at The Flats at Wheaton Station. Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer hardwood floors, modern kitchens, in-unit laundry with patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
9 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
Earle Manor Apartments
10820 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,325
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1056 sqft
Welcome home to Earle Manor Apartments. We're conveniently located on Georgia Ave in Wheaton MD. You’ll have easy access to buses, the Metro (Red Line), and I-495. Explore an eclectic range of nearby restaurants. Catch a movie at the AMC Theatre.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 06:20am
12 Units Available
Pooks Hill Tower & Court
3 Pooks Hill Rd, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,162
399 sqft
1 Bedroom
$986
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
830 sqft
Spacious layouts with newly renovated bathrooms and modern kitchens. Large bedrooms, picture windows and plush carpeting. Easy access to food, nightlife, outdoor recreation and retail.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
$
4 Units Available
Chase Manor
3710 Manor Drive, Chevy Chase, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,248
1350 sqft
Chase Manor is located in the heart of Chevy Chase, just minutes from the Capital Beltway and the Washington, D.C. border. Choose from pet-friendly townhouse layouts that feature oversized closets, in-home washer and dryers or private outdoor spaces.
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5203 Elsmere Ave
5203 Elsmere Avenue, Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
5203 Elsmere Ave Available 09/01/20 Surprisingly Spacious Cape Cod Close to Downtown Bethesda! - Welcome to your surprisingly spacious Cape Cod located less than 2 miles to downtown Bethesda.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
North Kensington
3135 W UNIVERSITY BOULEVARD
3135 University Blvd W, North Kensington, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,400
754 sqft
Completely renovated condo in Kensington**New wood flooring throughout, updated kitchen with new cabinets with soft close drawers/doors, new granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, built in microwave, and new flooring**Totally redone
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
5412 Linden Ct
5412 Linden Court, Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
3168 sqft
Located in Bethesda, on a quiet cul-de-sac. This lovely colonial home features 3 larger bedrooms upstairs, a walk-out basement, and hardwood floors.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
North Kensington
3333 W UNIVERSITY BLVD #804
3333 University Blvd W, North Kensington, MD
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
3 Bedrooms
Ask
** Utilities Included * Positively Wow! This spacious condo offers plenty of light with large windows, glamorous balcony perfect for Al-Fresco dining, great entertaining space, ample storage, a master bedroom w/walk-in closet.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
North Kensington
3702 Emily St
3702 Emily Street, North Kensington, MD
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
1730 sqft
Has a beautiful addition connected to the kitchen and deck. Very spacious and beautiful view from addition. - Non Smoker - Small pets ok - credit score above 700 Agents welcome to bring their clients
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
5515 ENGLISHMAN PLACE
5515 Englishman Place, North Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1320 sqft
Woodsy location only a few minutes walk from Grosvenor Metro. Very clean and well maintained. Parking on the cul de sac and visitor parking in parking lot. Two masters and space in walk out lower level for third bedroom or guest quarters.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
9900 BLUNDON DRIVE
9900 Blundon Drive, Forest Glen, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,475
775 sqft
Location, location, location! Walk to Metro, minutes to 495, downtown Silver Spring, Sligo Creek Park, DC, Bethesda and all the hot spots. Affordable Condo in convenient Silver Spring, MD Location.
Results within 5 miles of South Kensington
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
17 Units Available
The Whitney
7707 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,812
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,048
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,444
1258 sqft
Perfect spot to live in the heart of Bethesda next to the Bethesda Theater. Stylish apartments with elegant amenities like granite counters and hardwood floors. 24-hour gym and relaxing courtyard.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 13 at 06:40am
40 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
Landmark Glenmont Station
2301 Glenallan Ave, Glenmont, MD
Studio
$1,226
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,266
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,496
1099 sqft
Mid-rise living outside the beltway and near the Red Line's Glenmont Metro. Close to the Westfield Wheaton Mall as well as many options for dining and shopping. Generous floor plans and in-unit laundry.
