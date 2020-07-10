/
apartments with washer dryer
281 Apartments for rent in Leisure World, MD with washer-dryer
1 Unit Available
Rossmoor
14640 Tynewick Ter
14640 Tynewick Terrace, Leisure World, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Available 07/20/20 Spacious townhouse/condo - Property Id: 304406 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/304406 Property Id 304406 (RLNE5871560)
1 Unit Available
Rossmoor
3916 TYNEWICK DRIVE
3916 Tynewick Drive, Leisure World, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,345
1970 sqft
Absolutely gorgeous 4 Bedroom/3 1/2 Bathroom home in the Georgian Colonies community.
1 Unit Available
3750 Clara Downey #16
3750 Clara Downey Avenue, Olney, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,650
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Silver Spring, MD - This is a 1 bedroom 1.5 bath walk-out level condo in a secured building. You will love the open feel, beautiful kitchen with granite counter-tops and large living room. Washer and dryer in unit. (RLNE5467642)
1 Unit Available
2901 S LEISURE WORLD BLVD #408
2901 North Leisure World Boulevard, Aspen Hill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1740 sqft
Underground garage parking space. First-class mid-rise building in L.W. Model G features two Master Suites with walk-in closets, one with stall shower the other with tub/ shower.
1 Unit Available
3817 CHESTERWOOD DRIVE
3817 Chesterwood Drive, Aspen Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1457 sqft
Whole house in the process of being freshly painted! Large and beautiful two level brick townhouse condo in a gated community with 3 bedrooms and 2 and one half bath.
1 Unit Available
2304 COLD MEADOW WAY
2304 Cold Meadow Way, Aspen Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
2100 sqft
Town home, beautiful Longmead community. This community is near all transportation routes, including the ICC. Short commute to DC or Baltimore.
Contact for Availability
2600 CAMELBACK LN #10
2600 Camelback Lane, Aspen Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2600 CAMELBACK LN #10 in Aspen Hill. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
3356 HEWITT AVENUE
3356 Hewitt Avenue, Aspen Hill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
Specious 2 bedroom one bath on second floor, newly updated including kitchen with new granite counters , new cabinets and new gas stove, new carpet, new paint , recent heat Pump and nice balcony. Most convenient location, near Shopping, Bus stop.
1 Unit Available
14905 CLEESE COURT
14905 Cleese Court, Aspen Hill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
922 sqft
Ready to move in. Come and reside in this renovated 2 bedroom, 2 baths Condominium in Longmead Crossing Community. Hardwood floors in living, dining room and bedrooms. Updated appliances, in unit Washer and Dryer.
22 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
The Exchange at Wheaton Station
11215 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,295
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,573
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1115 sqft
On-site shopping, pool, fitness center, lounge and dog park. Pet-friendly studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Near Wheaton Metro station.
20 Units Available
Pallas at Pike and Rose
11550 Old Georgetown Rd, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,875
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,198
1284 sqft
Located just steps from the metro, parks, and bike paths. Units feature walk-in closets, dishwashers, granite counters, and in-unit laundry. Tenants can enjoy 24 hour gym, piano room, pool, and yoga.
22 Units Available
East Rockville
Galvan
1750 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,480
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1057 sqft
Fitness center, rec room and lobby have artistic decorations. Units have open floor plans and large closets. In-unit laundry, patios and balconies offer privacy within an enjoyable community.
17 Units Available
The Terano
5720 Fishers Ln, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,465
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1206 sqft
Rated as Somewhat Walkable with Good Transit by WalkScore. Community lounge areas, pool, shuffleboard and dog park. High-end features including in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, granite counters and fireplace.
22 Units Available
The Alaire
1101 Higgins Pl, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,745
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1088 sqft
Just steps from the Twinbrook Metro stop. Units offer laundry, dishwasher and granite counters. Community offers access to BBQ grill, car-charging stations, concierge, pool, shuffleboard and gym.
26 Units Available
Aurora at North Bethesda Center
5401 McGrath Blvd, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,430
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,745
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1085 sqft
Modern high-rise apartment at its finest. Beautiful views. Units feature wheelchair accessibility and are pet-friendly. Centrally located to downtown shopping and dining. Provides 24-hour security.
23 Units Available
Wentworth House Apartments
5411 McGrath Blvd, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,580
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,833
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,283
1164 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to the White Flint Metro stop. Community amenities include pool, yoga, concierge and bike storage. Units feature air conditioning, walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors.
17 Units Available
The Henri at Pike and Rose
11870 Grand Park Ave, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,775
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,930
1253 sqft
Be the first to live in an apartment community that has everything from an arcade lounge to a rooftop pool deck. Close to plenty of entertainment, shopping and dining.
39 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
Landmark Glenmont Station
2301 Glenallan Ave, Glenmont, MD
Studio
$1,226
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,266
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1099 sqft
Mid-rise living outside the beltway and near the Red Line's Glenmont Metro. Close to the Westfield Wheaton Mall as well as many options for dining and shopping. Generous floor plans and in-unit laundry.
2 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
Encore at Wheaton Station
10898 Bucknell Dr, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,222
1230 sqft
Close to Wheaton Metro Station and Highway 97, these apartments feature a modern kitchen, lots of closet space and laundry facilities. This desirable housing complex includes a gym, a courtyard and a beautiful community garden.
37 Units Available
The Monterey Apartments
5901 Montrose Rd, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,450
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,398
1519 sqft
Centrally-located with easy access to Montrose Shopping Center, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods Market, and more. Tenants can take advantage of fire pit, gym, pool, yoga, and internet cafe. Units feature granite counters and in-unit laundry.
10 Units Available
East Rockville
Westchester Rockville Station
100 1st St, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,737
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,161
1345 sqft
Near Rockville Metro and minutes from I-270, I-95 and I-495. One- and two-bedroom apartments and lofts boast high ceilings, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Access fitness center, picnic pavilion and billiards room.
8 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
MetroPointe
11175 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,557
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1052 sqft
Modern, urban and exciting, located in the affluent Wheaton suburb just off University Blvd W. Enjoy immediate access to the Metro, as well as on-site lobby and parking/garage provision. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
7 Units Available
Central Rockville
Stories at Congressional Plaza
1620 E Jefferson St, Rockville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,657
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,331
1151 sqft
Beautiful private and communal spaces. Recreation room with pool table, fireplace and comfortable seating. An in-house gym with state-of-the-art fitness equipment. Professional artwork turns the building into a personal museum.
39 Units Available
The Grand
5801 Nicholson Ln, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,620
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,286
2321 sqft
Conveniently located near beautiful parks in prime North Bethesda. Units feature gourmet kitchens, in-suite laundry, expansive closets, and balconies. Luxury complex offers 24-hour parking valet, indoor and outdoor pool, and professionally-managed health club.