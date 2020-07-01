All apartments in Silver Spring
9508 Monroe St
Last updated March 18 2020 at 1:55 AM

9508 Monroe St

9508 Monroe Street · No Longer Available
Location

9508 Monroe Street, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
9508 Monroe St Available 04/01/20 Fantastic 3BR 1.5BA Silver Spring Cape Cod - This commuter friendly 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom cape cod with hardwood floors is located just down the street from Downtown Silver Spring. The home features newer windows & roof, an updated kitchen, a spacious sun room addition, separate dining room, wood burning fire place, finished basement, and a fantastic fenced in backyard.

Please email Mike Hangemanole at Mike@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a showing.

Lease Terms:
- $50 application fee required
- Security deposit equals one months rent
- 12-month minimum lease
- Tenant responsible for all utilities (water, gas electric)
- Pets accepted on a case by case basis
- Tenant is responsible for lawn care
- No smoking

To Apply:
Please visit our website www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the 'Available Rentals' tab at the top of the page, then click on the 'Apply Now' button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must complete their own application, upload last two paystubs, and submit $50.00 application fee.

(RLNE5617616)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9508 Monroe St have any available units?
9508 Monroe St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 9508 Monroe St have?
Some of 9508 Monroe St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9508 Monroe St currently offering any rent specials?
9508 Monroe St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9508 Monroe St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9508 Monroe St is pet friendly.
Does 9508 Monroe St offer parking?
No, 9508 Monroe St does not offer parking.
Does 9508 Monroe St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9508 Monroe St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9508 Monroe St have a pool?
No, 9508 Monroe St does not have a pool.
Does 9508 Monroe St have accessible units?
No, 9508 Monroe St does not have accessible units.
Does 9508 Monroe St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9508 Monroe St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9508 Monroe St have units with air conditioning?
No, 9508 Monroe St does not have units with air conditioning.

