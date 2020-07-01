Amenities

9508 Monroe St Available 04/01/20 Fantastic 3BR 1.5BA Silver Spring Cape Cod - This commuter friendly 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom cape cod with hardwood floors is located just down the street from Downtown Silver Spring. The home features newer windows & roof, an updated kitchen, a spacious sun room addition, separate dining room, wood burning fire place, finished basement, and a fantastic fenced in backyard.



Please email Mike Hangemanole at Mike@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a showing.



Lease Terms:

- $50 application fee required

- Security deposit equals one months rent

- 12-month minimum lease

- Tenant responsible for all utilities (water, gas electric)

- Pets accepted on a case by case basis

- Tenant is responsible for lawn care

- No smoking



To Apply:

Please visit our website www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the 'Available Rentals' tab at the top of the page, then click on the 'Apply Now' button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must complete their own application, upload last two paystubs, and submit $50.00 application fee.



