Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher gym pool oven refrigerator

Well kept condo w/ separate dining room & living room, washer & dryer in unit, community pool, new floors & fresh paint & new windows coming . Located within walking distance to gym, deli, dry cleaners, Rock Creek Park. On bus route,1 mile to Silver Spring Metro & entertainment & 3 miles to Bethesda. Tenant pays electric only! Sorry no pets.*** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!!