319 RAUSSELL PL

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground

Beautifully remodeled home on over 1/3 acre corner lot boasts ample space inside and out! Beautiful hardwood floors and a 2-story living room welcome guests upon entry. Entertaining is a breeze with an updated kitchen featuring an expansive granite countertop overlooking the spacious family room. Gather together in the dining room or have a crab feast in the big screened-in porch. The generous size main level bedroom is perfect for guests, an office/den, workout room or play room. The Owner's Suite located in the upper level has a private full bath, a walk-in closet and another separate closet. Exterior features include a large fenced-in yard, deck, shed and large driveway. Full basement provides tons of storage space and owner is willing to partially finish the basement with an agreeable price adjustment. This desirable, water privileged community offers endless activities at their beaches, playground and community club house. Award-winning Blue Ribbon Severna Park schools!