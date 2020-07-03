All apartments in Severna Park
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:13 PM

319 RAUSSELL PL

319 Raussell Place · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

319 Raussell Place, Severna Park, MD 21146

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
Beautifully remodeled home on over 1/3 acre corner lot boasts ample space inside and out! Beautiful hardwood floors and a 2-story living room welcome guests upon entry. Entertaining is a breeze with an updated kitchen featuring an expansive granite countertop overlooking the spacious family room. Gather together in the dining room or have a crab feast in the big screened-in porch. The generous size main level bedroom is perfect for guests, an office/den, workout room or play room. The Owner's Suite located in the upper level has a private full bath, a walk-in closet and another separate closet. Exterior features include a large fenced-in yard, deck, shed and large driveway. Full basement provides tons of storage space and owner is willing to partially finish the basement with an agreeable price adjustment. This desirable, water privileged community offers endless activities at their beaches, playground and community club house. Award-winning Blue Ribbon Severna Park schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 RAUSSELL PL have any available units?
319 RAUSSELL PL has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 319 RAUSSELL PL have?
Some of 319 RAUSSELL PL's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 319 RAUSSELL PL currently offering any rent specials?
319 RAUSSELL PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 RAUSSELL PL pet-friendly?
No, 319 RAUSSELL PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Severna Park.
Does 319 RAUSSELL PL offer parking?
Yes, 319 RAUSSELL PL offers parking.
Does 319 RAUSSELL PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 319 RAUSSELL PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 RAUSSELL PL have a pool?
No, 319 RAUSSELL PL does not have a pool.
Does 319 RAUSSELL PL have accessible units?
No, 319 RAUSSELL PL does not have accessible units.
Does 319 RAUSSELL PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 319 RAUSSELL PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 319 RAUSSELL PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 319 RAUSSELL PL does not have units with air conditioning.
