7702 WINTERWOOD COURT

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

ACTIVE SATURDAY 6/13. CAN MOVE IN SHORTLY AFTER THAT. Great home close to Ft. Meade. Beautiful wood floors and ceramic tile. Large deck and back yard. Two finished rooms in basement and large storage room with lots of shelves. Large MBR with large walk in closet and super bath. All bedrooms good size with large closets. Great neighborhood and location. Pets case by case. Email agent for qualifying information. Photos are from last time home was vacant. Must have good credit. Still available.