ACTIVE SATURDAY 6/13. CAN MOVE IN SHORTLY AFTER THAT. Great home close to Ft. Meade. Beautiful wood floors and ceramic tile. Large deck and back yard. Two finished rooms in basement and large storage room with lots of shelves. Large MBR with large walk in closet and super bath. All bedrooms good size with large closets. Great neighborhood and location. Pets case by case. Email agent for qualifying information. Photos are from last time home was vacant. Must have good credit. Still available.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7702 WINTERWOOD COURT have any available units?
7702 WINTERWOOD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Severn, MD.
How much is rent in Severn, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Severn Rent Report.
What amenities does 7702 WINTERWOOD COURT have?
Some of 7702 WINTERWOOD COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7702 WINTERWOOD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7702 WINTERWOOD COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7702 WINTERWOOD COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 7702 WINTERWOOD COURT is pet friendly.
Does 7702 WINTERWOOD COURT offer parking?
Yes, 7702 WINTERWOOD COURT does offer parking.
Does 7702 WINTERWOOD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7702 WINTERWOOD COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7702 WINTERWOOD COURT have a pool?
No, 7702 WINTERWOOD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 7702 WINTERWOOD COURT have accessible units?
No, 7702 WINTERWOOD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7702 WINTERWOOD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7702 WINTERWOOD COURT has units with dishwashers.