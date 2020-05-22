All apartments in Severn
Last updated December 19 2019 at 10:24 PM

1521 BURNELL DRIVE

1521 Burnell Dr · (410) 729-7700
Location

1521 Burnell Dr, Severn, MD 21076

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
garage
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
new construction
Must see high-end 4 bedroom 3.5 bath single-family, rental. It~s brand new and has never been lived in! Walking distance to Arundel Mills Mall and Maryland live Casino and Hotel as well as the Medieval Tiimes restaurant and Dave and Busters and many other shops and restaurants in the Arundel Mills shopping area. Grocery store is also walking distance. Here, you are less than five minutes from the airport and bus and train transportation is also close by. Close proximity to Ft. Meade and NSA. Just a 20 minute ride to Baltimore and a 25 minute ride to Washington DC. And a 20 minute ride to Annapolis easy access to all major highway routes including but not limited to 95,295,495,695,29,70,32 ,97 and more. Come make this brand new Home your happy place. HOA included in rent. Off street parking as well 2 car garage. Visitors parking spots also available . Schedule showing online or call or call me to schedule Joseph Jamison 410-908-9404

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1521 BURNELL DRIVE have any available units?
1521 BURNELL DRIVE has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Severn, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Severn Rent Report.
What amenities does 1521 BURNELL DRIVE have?
Some of 1521 BURNELL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1521 BURNELL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1521 BURNELL DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1521 BURNELL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1521 BURNELL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Severn.
Does 1521 BURNELL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1521 BURNELL DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 1521 BURNELL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1521 BURNELL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1521 BURNELL DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1521 BURNELL DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1521 BURNELL DRIVE have accessible units?
Yes, 1521 BURNELL DRIVE has accessible units.
Does 1521 BURNELL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1521 BURNELL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
