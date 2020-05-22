1521 BURNELL DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking garage new construction

Must see high-end 4 bedroom 3.5 bath single-family, rental. It~s brand new and has never been lived in! Walking distance to Arundel Mills Mall and Maryland live Casino and Hotel as well as the Medieval Tiimes restaurant and Dave and Busters and many other shops and restaurants in the Arundel Mills shopping area. Grocery store is also walking distance. Here, you are less than five minutes from the airport and bus and train transportation is also close by. Close proximity to Ft. Meade and NSA. Just a 20 minute ride to Baltimore and a 25 minute ride to Washington DC. And a 20 minute ride to Annapolis easy access to all major highway routes including but not limited to 95,295,495,695,29,70,32 ,97 and more. Come make this brand new Home your happy place. HOA included in rent. Off street parking as well 2 car garage. Visitors parking spots also available . Schedule showing online or call or call me to schedule Joseph Jamison 410-908-9404