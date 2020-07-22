All apartments in Rockville
9403 BLACKWELL RD #E-1

9403 Blackwell Road · No Longer Available
Location

9403 Blackwell Road, Rockville, MD 20850
West Rockville

Amenities

garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great stand alone 1 car garage located in Fallsgrove. Keep your car out of the snow this winter or use for extra storage at a discount in the neighborhood. Located directly next to the dumpster for easy use. Call la w/ questions. Must be a Fallsgrove resident.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9403 BLACKWELL RD #E-1 have any available units?
9403 BLACKWELL RD #E-1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
Is 9403 BLACKWELL RD #E-1 currently offering any rent specials?
9403 BLACKWELL RD #E-1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9403 BLACKWELL RD #E-1 pet-friendly?
No, 9403 BLACKWELL RD #E-1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 9403 BLACKWELL RD #E-1 offer parking?
Yes, 9403 BLACKWELL RD #E-1 offers parking.
Does 9403 BLACKWELL RD #E-1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9403 BLACKWELL RD #E-1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9403 BLACKWELL RD #E-1 have a pool?
No, 9403 BLACKWELL RD #E-1 does not have a pool.
Does 9403 BLACKWELL RD #E-1 have accessible units?
No, 9403 BLACKWELL RD #E-1 does not have accessible units.
Does 9403 BLACKWELL RD #E-1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9403 BLACKWELL RD #E-1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9403 BLACKWELL RD #E-1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9403 BLACKWELL RD #E-1 does not have units with air conditioning.
