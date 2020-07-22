9403 BLACKWELL RD #E-1

9403 Blackwell Road, Rockville, MD 20850 West Rockville
Great stand alone 1 car garage located in Fallsgrove. Keep your car out of the snow this winter or use for extra storage at a discount in the neighborhood. Located directly next to the dumpster for easy use. Call la w/ questions. Must be a Fallsgrove resident.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
