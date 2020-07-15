All apartments in Rockville
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:48 AM

886 COLLEGE PARKWAY

886 College Parkway · (301) 251-1221
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

886 College Parkway, Rockville, MD 20850
West Rockville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$1,995

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 971 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Open 3 bedroom, 2 full bath (3rd BR perfect for den/office space) garden style condo on 2nd floor. 1000 sq ft. Well maintained and spacious floor plan. Ideal location: minutes from Montgomery College, METRO, Rockville Town Center, Interstate 270 and 355. 1 year lease or longer. Features include: all utilities included (except electricity and internet), private balcony facing woods, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and gas stove, 2017 installed Simonton Windows and 2" wood blinds, free Laundry in building, free parking and some extra storage available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 886 COLLEGE PARKWAY have any available units?
886 COLLEGE PARKWAY has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 886 COLLEGE PARKWAY have?
Some of 886 COLLEGE PARKWAY's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 886 COLLEGE PARKWAY currently offering any rent specials?
886 COLLEGE PARKWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 886 COLLEGE PARKWAY pet-friendly?
No, 886 COLLEGE PARKWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 886 COLLEGE PARKWAY offer parking?
Yes, 886 COLLEGE PARKWAY offers parking.
Does 886 COLLEGE PARKWAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 886 COLLEGE PARKWAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 886 COLLEGE PARKWAY have a pool?
No, 886 COLLEGE PARKWAY does not have a pool.
Does 886 COLLEGE PARKWAY have accessible units?
No, 886 COLLEGE PARKWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 886 COLLEGE PARKWAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 886 COLLEGE PARKWAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 886 COLLEGE PARKWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 886 COLLEGE PARKWAY does not have units with air conditioning.
