Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking

615 Denham Road Available 07/03/20 $2,350/month for this 4br 2ba well maintained home in Rockville MD - $2,350/month for this 4br 2ba well maintained home in Rockville MD. This split level home has hardwood floors throughout the upper level and berber carpet in the basement. Fully finished walk out basement. Basement lets out to an oversized fenced in backyard that features a patio and a deck for relaxing and entertaining. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The kitchen lets out to a deck. Separate living and dining room. Large windows in both living room and kitchen provides ample and ambient light. Driveway parking. Easy access to bus stops. Near Rockville Civic Center Park and Rockville Town Square. Available 7/3/2020. Call Property Specialists Inc to schedule a virtual tour or a walk-through 703-525-7010.



615 Denham Rd YouTube virtual tour



Upstairs

https://youtu.be/buUhfQHsnXY



Downstairs

https://youtu.be/M5N76KCOW_8



Exterior

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UwJdt63FmOs&t=10s



Approx Sq Ft: 1766



Upper level: LR: 13x11 DR: 11x9 MBR: 14x12 2ndBR: 10x10 3rdBR: 10x9 All Hardwood floor. Bathroom Kitchen

Lower level: 4thBR: 17x14 Family Room: 18x14 Bonus Room: 11x12. All Berber carpet. Bonus room can be an office. Full bathroom



Elementary school: Maryvale Middle school: Earle B Wood Highschool: Rockville



Qualifications: To qualify, the two lowest household incomes need to exceed $94,000/ year.

Applicants should also have good credit and rental history.



Fees:

Application Fee: $45/ applicant

Rent: $2350

Security Deposit: $2350 (due at time of submitting application)

Date Available: 7/3/2020



Utilities: Tenant pays for all utilities



Pets: case by case basis



To view this home, please call the office at (703)525-7010. Showings are by appointment only.



Home is professionally managed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.

Home is professionally listed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.



Property Specialists Inc represents the landlord in this real estate transaction.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4997679)