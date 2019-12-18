All apartments in Rockville
Find more places like 615 Denham Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockville, MD
/
615 Denham Road
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:40 AM

615 Denham Road

615 Denham Road · (703) 525-7010 ext. 0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rockville
See all
East Rockville
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

615 Denham Road, Rockville, MD 20851
East Rockville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 615 Denham Road · Avail. Jul 3

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1766 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
615 Denham Road Available 07/03/20 $2,350/month for this 4br 2ba well maintained home in Rockville MD - $2,350/month for this 4br 2ba well maintained home in Rockville MD. This split level home has hardwood floors throughout the upper level and berber carpet in the basement. Fully finished walk out basement. Basement lets out to an oversized fenced in backyard that features a patio and a deck for relaxing and entertaining. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The kitchen lets out to a deck. Separate living and dining room. Large windows in both living room and kitchen provides ample and ambient light. Driveway parking. Easy access to bus stops. Near Rockville Civic Center Park and Rockville Town Square. Available 7/3/2020. Call Property Specialists Inc to schedule a virtual tour or a walk-through 703-525-7010.

615 Denham Rd YouTube virtual tour

Upstairs
https://youtu.be/buUhfQHsnXY

Downstairs
https://youtu.be/M5N76KCOW_8

Exterior
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UwJdt63FmOs&t=10s

Approx Sq Ft: 1766

Upper level: LR: 13x11 DR: 11x9 MBR: 14x12 2ndBR: 10x10 3rdBR: 10x9 All Hardwood floor. Bathroom Kitchen
Lower level: 4thBR: 17x14 Family Room: 18x14 Bonus Room: 11x12. All Berber carpet. Bonus room can be an office. Full bathroom

Elementary school: Maryvale Middle school: Earle B Wood Highschool: Rockville

Qualifications: To qualify, the two lowest household incomes need to exceed $94,000/ year.
Applicants should also have good credit and rental history.

Fees:
Application Fee: $45/ applicant
Rent: $2350
Security Deposit: $2350 (due at time of submitting application)
Date Available: 7/3/2020

Utilities: Tenant pays for all utilities

Pets: case by case basis

To view this home, please call the office at (703)525-7010. Showings are by appointment only.

Home is professionally managed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.
Home is professionally listed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.

Property Specialists Inc represents the landlord in this real estate transaction.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4997679)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 Denham Road have any available units?
615 Denham Road has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 615 Denham Road have?
Some of 615 Denham Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 Denham Road currently offering any rent specials?
615 Denham Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 Denham Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 615 Denham Road is pet friendly.
Does 615 Denham Road offer parking?
Yes, 615 Denham Road does offer parking.
Does 615 Denham Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 Denham Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 Denham Road have a pool?
No, 615 Denham Road does not have a pool.
Does 615 Denham Road have accessible units?
No, 615 Denham Road does not have accessible units.
Does 615 Denham Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 615 Denham Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 615 Denham Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 615 Denham Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 615 Denham Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Flats at Shady Grove
1380 Piccard Dr
Rockville, MD 20850
The Daley at Shady Grove Apartments
8010 Gramercy Blvd
Rockville, MD 20855
Camden Shady Grove
9709 Key West Ave
Rockville, MD 20850
The Forest Apartments
2012 Baltimore Rd
Rockville, MD 20851
The Terano
5720 Fishers Ln
Rockville, MD 20852
Mallory Square
15251 Siesta Key Way
Rockville, MD 20850
Huntington at King Farm
801 Elmcroft Blvd
Rockville, MD 20850
Stories at Congressional Plaza
1620 E Jefferson St
Rockville, MD 20852

Similar Pages

Rockville 1 BedroomsRockville 2 Bedrooms
Rockville Apartments with ParkingRockville Apartments with Pool
Rockville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VALaurel, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central RockvilleWest Rockville
East Rockville
King Farm

Apartments Near Colleges

Montgomery CollegeHoward Community College
University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity