1714 LORRE DRIVE

4 bed, 2 bath split-level home in a fantastic location in Rockville! Upon entering the home, the hallway leads to two of the bedrooms and one of the full baths. The lowest level has a spacious family room with brand new carpet and a utility room which has the laundry. The main level has newer hardwood floors, a large living room with a bay window and fireplace, separate dining room, and eat-in kitchen with breakfast area. The top level of the home features the master bath with attached, dual-entry full bath and another bedroom with ample closet space. The home features an enormous fully fenced backyard with a deck and patio, along with a driveway with off-street parking. Incredible location! Located just steps away from numerous shopping centers, such as Pike & Rose, Montrose Crossing, Federal Plaza, & Congressional Plaza. Twinbrook Metro is 1 mile away. Good credit required. Use listing agent's application. Pets Case by Case.