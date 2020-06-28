All apartments in Rockville
Last updated December 13 2019 at 2:12 AM

1714 LORRE DRIVE

1714 Lorre Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1714 Lorre Drive, Rockville, MD 20852
Central Rockville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 bed, 2 bath split-level home in a fantastic location in Rockville! Upon entering the home, the hallway leads to two of the bedrooms and one of the full baths. The lowest level has a spacious family room with brand new carpet and a utility room which has the laundry. The main level has newer hardwood floors, a large living room with a bay window and fireplace, separate dining room, and eat-in kitchen with breakfast area. The top level of the home features the master bath with attached, dual-entry full bath and another bedroom with ample closet space. The home features an enormous fully fenced backyard with a deck and patio, along with a driveway with off-street parking. Incredible location! Located just steps away from numerous shopping centers, such as Pike & Rose, Montrose Crossing, Federal Plaza, & Congressional Plaza. Twinbrook Metro is 1 mile away. Good credit required. Use listing agent's application. Pets Case by Case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1714 LORRE DRIVE have any available units?
1714 LORRE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 1714 LORRE DRIVE have?
Some of 1714 LORRE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1714 LORRE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1714 LORRE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1714 LORRE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1714 LORRE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1714 LORRE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1714 LORRE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1714 LORRE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1714 LORRE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1714 LORRE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1714 LORRE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1714 LORRE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1714 LORRE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1714 LORRE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1714 LORRE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1714 LORRE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1714 LORRE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
