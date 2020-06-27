All apartments in Rockville
Find more places like 1407 TEMPLETON PL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockville, MD
/
1407 TEMPLETON PL
Last updated September 24 2019 at 11:25 PM

1407 TEMPLETON PL

1407 Templeton Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rockville
See all
Central Rockville
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1407 Templeton Place, Rockville, MD 20852
Central Rockville

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Wonderful location in extremely quiet community! Close to Twinbrook Metro, shops and dining. 3 Level townhouse with new roof features main level with gorgeous hardwood floors, sunny bay window and formal dining area. Kitchen features upgraded appliances, new microwave and garbage disposal with breakfast eating area and lovely, sunny bay window. 2nd level features a spacious master bedroom with en suite bath and sun-drenched loft area, perfect for a working study or relaxing library. Two additional bedrooms and full bath are on the 2nd level; one of the bedrooms would make a perfect study or work space. The lower level features a working wood-burning fireplace, storage closets and brand new washer and dryer. Walk out onto a cozy, fully fenced yard. Townhome features a brand new roof, updated smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. SORRY, NO PETS OR SMOKERS. Apply on-line at: https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/1407-Templeton-Place-Rockville-MD-20852-277189332

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1407 TEMPLETON PL have any available units?
1407 TEMPLETON PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 1407 TEMPLETON PL have?
Some of 1407 TEMPLETON PL's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1407 TEMPLETON PL currently offering any rent specials?
1407 TEMPLETON PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1407 TEMPLETON PL pet-friendly?
No, 1407 TEMPLETON PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 1407 TEMPLETON PL offer parking?
Yes, 1407 TEMPLETON PL offers parking.
Does 1407 TEMPLETON PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1407 TEMPLETON PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1407 TEMPLETON PL have a pool?
No, 1407 TEMPLETON PL does not have a pool.
Does 1407 TEMPLETON PL have accessible units?
No, 1407 TEMPLETON PL does not have accessible units.
Does 1407 TEMPLETON PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1407 TEMPLETON PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 1407 TEMPLETON PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 1407 TEMPLETON PL does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Post Fallsgrove
102 Fallsgrove Blvd
Rockville, MD 20850
Flats at Shady Grove
1380 Piccard Dr
Rockville, MD 20850
Siesta Key
15250 Siesta Key Way
Rockville, MD 20850
The Daley at Shady Grove Apartments
8010 Gramercy Blvd
Rockville, MD 20855
The Upton
44 Maryland Ave
Rockville, MD 20850
Huntington at King Farm
801 Elmcroft Blvd
Rockville, MD 20850
Camden Fallsgrove
719 Fallsgrove Dr
Rockville, MD 20850
Stories at Congressional Plaza
1620 E Jefferson St
Rockville, MD 20852

Similar Pages

Rockville 1 BedroomsRockville 2 Bedrooms
Rockville Apartments with ParkingRockville Apartments with Pool
Rockville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VALaurel, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central RockvilleWest Rockville
East Rockville
King Farm

Apartments Near Colleges

Montgomery CollegeHoward Community College
University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount University