1407 TEMPLETON PL

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Wonderful location in extremely quiet community! Close to Twinbrook Metro, shops and dining. 3 Level townhouse with new roof features main level with gorgeous hardwood floors, sunny bay window and formal dining area. Kitchen features upgraded appliances, new microwave and garbage disposal with breakfast eating area and lovely, sunny bay window. 2nd level features a spacious master bedroom with en suite bath and sun-drenched loft area, perfect for a working study or relaxing library. Two additional bedrooms and full bath are on the 2nd level; one of the bedrooms would make a perfect study or work space. The lower level features a working wood-burning fireplace, storage closets and brand new washer and dryer. Walk out onto a cozy, fully fenced yard. Townhome features a brand new roof, updated smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. SORRY, NO PETS OR SMOKERS. Apply on-line at: https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/1407-Templeton-Place-Rockville-MD-20852-277189332