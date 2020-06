Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

The owner will consider 6 months up to two years lease. High End Deluxe - Gorgeous, spacious and sunny. Stone front Townhome with 2 car garage. Three finished levels. Views in rear of trees. Extra storage in garage. LL fireplace.Stunning dramatic home and all the furniture may convey. Easy commute. Applications are handled at Long and foster rentals. Just enter the address