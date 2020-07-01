1016 VEIRS MILL ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Gorgeous, fully renovated 3 bed 2 bath home in Fabulous Rockville. Gleaming hardwoods, neutral paint throughout. On the main level you'll find spacious, living, dining and updated kitchen. The beautiful white kitchen has granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Also, on the main level are two of the three bedrooms and one full bath. Huge master and family room on the lower level with one full bath. Fully fenced- in yard. Convenient to everything. Shops, restaurants, mass transportation.