Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher all utils included parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground

Beautifully renovated apartments for lease. All utilities included!!! Brand new appliances, granite countertops, gas ranges, built-in microwave ovens, dishwashers, and central air and heating. Apartment also includes on-site laundry, reserved parking space, playground and picnic area. Located next to a bus stop, minutes from the Suitland Metro Station and easy access to the District of Columbia.