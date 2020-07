Amenities

Spacious Colonial with Updated Kitchen and Baths sitting on a Private Corner Lot Directly in front of Hadley Park with Playgrounds and Extensive Walking Paths. Wonderful CommunityLocated Near I270 and Falls Rd, Top Ranked Schools. 2nd Kitchen with 5th Bedroom and 3rd Full Bath.Daylight Staircase was Constructed to Add Light and Function to Lower Level. 4 Spacious Bedrooms Upstairs. Fenced Yard with Side Garage Entry and Nice Deck for Outdoor Entertaining. Minimum 2 year Term. Ready Now. Sorry NO PETS.