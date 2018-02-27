7722 WHITERIM TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage

BACK ON MARKET - READY TO MOVE-IN ** Immaculate Townhome in Woodrock with one car garage. Freshly painted. Large kitchen with breakfast nook, bay window, granite counter tops, all new stainless steel appliances, double wall oven. New wall to wall carpets. Hardwood floors and recessed lights throughout living room and dining room. Cozy wood burning fireplace in living room with expansive windows and sliding glass door open to deck. Curved staircase ascends to bedrooms level. Spacious master suite with valued ceiling, ceiling fan, 2 walk in closets and luxury bath with skylight. Finished lower level filled with recessed lights, wood burning fireplace, a den or exercise room, full bath and walkout to patio and rear yard. Incredible location, minutes to Bethesda, Tysons, DC and steps away from hiking, biking and water recreation.