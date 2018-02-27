All apartments in Potomac
7722 WHITERIM TERRACE
7722 WHITERIM TERRACE

7722 Whiterim Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

7722 Whiterim Terrace, Potomac, MD 20854

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
BACK ON MARKET - READY TO MOVE-IN ** Immaculate Townhome in Woodrock with one car garage. Freshly painted. Large kitchen with breakfast nook, bay window, granite counter tops, all new stainless steel appliances, double wall oven. New wall to wall carpets. Hardwood floors and recessed lights throughout living room and dining room. Cozy wood burning fireplace in living room with expansive windows and sliding glass door open to deck. Curved staircase ascends to bedrooms level. Spacious master suite with valued ceiling, ceiling fan, 2 walk in closets and luxury bath with skylight. Finished lower level filled with recessed lights, wood burning fireplace, a den or exercise room, full bath and walkout to patio and rear yard. Incredible location, minutes to Bethesda, Tysons, DC and steps away from hiking, biking and water recreation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7722 WHITERIM TERRACE have any available units?
7722 WHITERIM TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 7722 WHITERIM TERRACE have?
Some of 7722 WHITERIM TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7722 WHITERIM TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
7722 WHITERIM TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7722 WHITERIM TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 7722 WHITERIM TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac.
Does 7722 WHITERIM TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 7722 WHITERIM TERRACE offers parking.
Does 7722 WHITERIM TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7722 WHITERIM TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7722 WHITERIM TERRACE have a pool?
No, 7722 WHITERIM TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 7722 WHITERIM TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 7722 WHITERIM TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 7722 WHITERIM TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7722 WHITERIM TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7722 WHITERIM TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7722 WHITERIM TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
