Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated pool tennis court ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking pool garage tennis court

One of the very best locations in Potomac! Classic 'Old Potomac Home" on a gorgeous, 2.95 acres, treed lot with the pool, tennis court, and stable/barn. Updated t/s kitchen. Peaceful country living at its best with only a short walk to the Village and an easy access to major roads and local airports. $40 appl. fee/adult. Tenant must contract pool co for pool service. Section 8 applicants welcome.