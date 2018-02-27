9208 SEVEN LOCKS ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Furnished home/ unfurnished that offers character, charm, luxury, space, and land . This 5 Bedroom (5th BR/Den), 2 1/2 bath home sits on 3/4 acre more than 100 ft from the road, well buffered and private setting. The spacious yet private backyard had many possible uses with a great patio off of the kitchen, dining room and family room and a huge shed and lots of open space. This home offers amazing hardwoods throughout, a classic den/office, an elegant living room with wood burning fireplace off of spacious dining room and a cozy family room on the main floor leading to the large 3+ car garage. The master bedroom is spacious and offers a huge walk in closet and master bath. The basement offers an additional bedroom, a huge rec room area with another fireplace an a utility/laundry room with a walk out basement egress. This home is in great condition well cared for. Close to River Road, Democracy Blvd, 495, 270, shopping and restaurants. Also it could be rent with furnished with a short term lease 3 to 6 months, different monthly rent applies.