Potomac, MD
9208 SEVEN LOCKS ROAD
Last updated May 31 2020 at 1:11 AM

9208 SEVEN LOCKS ROAD

9208 Seven Locks Road · No Longer Available
Location

9208 Seven Locks Road, Potomac, MD 20817

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Furnished home/ unfurnished that offers character, charm, luxury, space, and land . This 5 Bedroom (5th BR/Den), 2 1/2 bath home sits on 3/4 acre more than 100 ft from the road, well buffered and private setting. The spacious yet private backyard had many possible uses with a great patio off of the kitchen, dining room and family room and a huge shed and lots of open space. This home offers amazing hardwoods throughout, a classic den/office, an elegant living room with wood burning fireplace off of spacious dining room and a cozy family room on the main floor leading to the large 3+ car garage. The master bedroom is spacious and offers a huge walk in closet and master bath. The basement offers an additional bedroom, a huge rec room area with another fireplace an a utility/laundry room with a walk out basement egress. This home is in great condition well cared for. Close to River Road, Democracy Blvd, 495, 270, shopping and restaurants. Also it could be rent with furnished with a short term lease 3 to 6 months, different monthly rent applies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9208 SEVEN LOCKS ROAD have any available units?
9208 SEVEN LOCKS ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 9208 SEVEN LOCKS ROAD have?
Some of 9208 SEVEN LOCKS ROAD's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9208 SEVEN LOCKS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
9208 SEVEN LOCKS ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9208 SEVEN LOCKS ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 9208 SEVEN LOCKS ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac.
Does 9208 SEVEN LOCKS ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 9208 SEVEN LOCKS ROAD offers parking.
Does 9208 SEVEN LOCKS ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9208 SEVEN LOCKS ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9208 SEVEN LOCKS ROAD have a pool?
No, 9208 SEVEN LOCKS ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 9208 SEVEN LOCKS ROAD have accessible units?
No, 9208 SEVEN LOCKS ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 9208 SEVEN LOCKS ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 9208 SEVEN LOCKS ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9208 SEVEN LOCKS ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 9208 SEVEN LOCKS ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
