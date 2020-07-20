8909 MAXWELL DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Rare 5 bedroom on top floor, this updated colonial home is nicely situated on a cul de sac. Gleaming hardwood floors just refinished. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances overlooking the heated POOL in the large backyard. Walk-up basement with a full bath and small bedroom/den. Recessed lighting throughout home updated with LED lights. Lots of parking available on the long driveway that leads to the 2 car garage. Nothing to do here but move in and start enjoying life in Potomac, conveniently right off of Tuckerman Lane.