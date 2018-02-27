12210 FALLS ROAD

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly oven

Unit Amenities granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful colonial SF home sits on a private & quiet cul-de-sac (facing the woods, not the main road), it has over 6000 sf of living space, a 2 story foyer, 9 ft ceilings, a master bedroom with sitting room & FP. The gourmet kitchen has 2 cooktops, double ovens, granite counter & a center island. The family room with FP walks out to a stone patio. In-law-suite, lots of storage, a 2nd powder room, a huge rec room with projector and a wet bar in the lower level. This home has it all and to top it off it is minutes to I495 and I270, a 2 minute walk to the bus stop and it is on one of the best school districts of the country! Pets allowed on a case by case.Owner pays for trash. No smokers. Pets on a case by case basis. Credit Score must be higher than 700.