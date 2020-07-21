11613 GREENLANE DRIVE

Amenities

Renovated, New stainless-steel appliances, New roof, New windows and blinds. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the house, Crown molding, Ceramic tile in low lever, Recessed lighting, Ceiling fans. Fenced backyard, Concrete driveway parking for 5+ vehicles. Quite street only one block to Churchill HS. Walk to Elementary and Middle School, Regency Estate swim club. Close to Cabin John Shopping Center, I-270, Beltway, Montgomery Mall, and the list goes on. Application Fee: $60 per adult, minimum credit score required 700+