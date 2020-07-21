All apartments in Potomac
11613 GREENLANE DRIVE
11613 Greenlane Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11613 Greenlane Drive, Potomac, MD 20854

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Renovated, New stainless-steel appliances, New roof, New windows and blinds. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the house, Crown molding, Ceramic tile in low lever, Recessed lighting, Ceiling fans. Fenced backyard, Concrete driveway parking for 5+ vehicles. Quite street only one block to Churchill HS. Walk to Elementary and Middle School, Regency Estate swim club. Close to Cabin John Shopping Center, I-270, Beltway, Montgomery Mall, and the list goes on. Application Fee: $60 per adult, minimum credit score required 700+

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11613 GREENLANE DRIVE have any available units?
11613 GREENLANE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 11613 GREENLANE DRIVE have?
Some of 11613 GREENLANE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11613 GREENLANE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11613 GREENLANE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11613 GREENLANE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11613 GREENLANE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac.
Does 11613 GREENLANE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 11613 GREENLANE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 11613 GREENLANE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11613 GREENLANE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11613 GREENLANE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 11613 GREENLANE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 11613 GREENLANE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11613 GREENLANE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11613 GREENLANE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11613 GREENLANE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11613 GREENLANE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11613 GREENLANE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
