Last updated August 27 2019 at 3:07 AM

10621 MUIRFIELD DRIVE

10621 Muirfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10621 Muirfield Drive, Potomac, MD 20854

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Lovely Elegant sunny & bright 3 level TH backs to Cabin John Park. Fully finished basement large recreation room and extra storage area. Granite counter-tops, hardwood floors & glass sliding doors leading to fenced patio. Minutes to Malls, parks, trails,pools,tennis, Rockville. Loveliest lot in the community. Please excuse the dirty walls and the weeds in backyard and around the house. The previous tenant just moved out. Owner will paint the whole house, clean the back yard, cut the weeds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10621 MUIRFIELD DRIVE have any available units?
10621 MUIRFIELD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 10621 MUIRFIELD DRIVE have?
Some of 10621 MUIRFIELD DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10621 MUIRFIELD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10621 MUIRFIELD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10621 MUIRFIELD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10621 MUIRFIELD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac.
Does 10621 MUIRFIELD DRIVE offer parking?
No, 10621 MUIRFIELD DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 10621 MUIRFIELD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10621 MUIRFIELD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10621 MUIRFIELD DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 10621 MUIRFIELD DRIVE has a pool.
Does 10621 MUIRFIELD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10621 MUIRFIELD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10621 MUIRFIELD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10621 MUIRFIELD DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10621 MUIRFIELD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10621 MUIRFIELD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
