10621 MUIRFIELD DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

Lovely Elegant sunny & bright 3 level TH backs to Cabin John Park. Fully finished basement large recreation room and extra storage area. Granite counter-tops, hardwood floors & glass sliding doors leading to fenced patio. Minutes to Malls, parks, trails,pools,tennis, Rockville. Loveliest lot in the community. Please excuse the dirty walls and the weeds in backyard and around the house. The previous tenant just moved out. Owner will paint the whole house, clean the back yard, cut the weeds.