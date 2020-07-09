Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Pikesville
Find more places like 6820 CHEROKEE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Pikesville, MD
/
6820 CHEROKEE DRIVE
Last updated January 24 2020 at 1:06 AM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6820 CHEROKEE DRIVE
6820 Cherokee Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pikesville
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
6820 Cherokee Drive, Pikesville, MD 21209
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6820 CHEROKEE DRIVE have any available units?
6820 CHEROKEE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pikesville, MD
.
Is 6820 CHEROKEE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6820 CHEROKEE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6820 CHEROKEE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6820 CHEROKEE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pikesville
.
Does 6820 CHEROKEE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 6820 CHEROKEE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 6820 CHEROKEE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6820 CHEROKEE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6820 CHEROKEE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6820 CHEROKEE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6820 CHEROKEE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6820 CHEROKEE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6820 CHEROKEE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6820 CHEROKEE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6820 CHEROKEE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6820 CHEROKEE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Annen Woods
1 Harness Ct
Pikesville, MD 21208
The Courts of Avalon
9000 Iron Horse Ln
Pikesville, MD 21208
Volterra Apartments
1601 Hutzler Ln
Pikesville, MD 21208
Villas at 4607
4607 Old Court Rd
Pikesville, MD 21208
St. Charles At Olde Court
7900 Brookford Cir
Pikesville, MD 21208
Residences at Pomona Park
1 Pomona N
Pikesville, MD 21208
Milford Station Apartments
19 Warren Park Dr
Pikesville, MD 21208
Overlook at Woodholme
9050 Iron Horse Ln
Pikesville, MD 21208
Similar Pages
Pikesville 1 Bedrooms
Pikesville 2 Bedrooms
Pikesville Apartments with Balcony
Pikesville Dog Friendly Apartments
Pikesville Pet Friendly Places
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Baltimore, MD
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Rockville, MD
Towson, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Odenton, MD
Severn, MD
Bel Air South, MD
Bowie, MD
College Park, MD
Perry Hall, MD
Milford Mill, MD
Parkville, MD
Middle River, MD
Chillum, MD
Randallstown, MD
Carney, MD
Rosedale, MD
Landover, MD
Reisterstown, MD
Edgewood, MD
Greenbelt, MD
Apartments Near Colleges
Towson University
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Goucher College