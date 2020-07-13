All apartments in Pikesville
Find more places like 6727 EVANSTON ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pikesville, MD
/
6727 EVANSTON ROAD
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:56 AM

6727 EVANSTON ROAD

6727 Evanston Road · (443) 595-7535
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pikesville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6727 Evanston Road, Pikesville, MD 21209

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 4282 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
new construction
tennis court
Rare opportunity! This is a fully furnished single family home available for a 6 month rental in a prime neighborhood - The Parke at Mount Washington. Newly constructed in 2013, this property has just shy of 5,000 finished square feet of living space with 5 bedrooms (4 on the upper level, 1 in the fully finished lower level with daylight and walkout access to the back yard), 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bath, and an attached 2 car garage. Enter the main level from the lovely front porch and pass by the front living room to the dining room, gourmet kitchen with great storage and amenities, to the family room, adjacent playroom or home office, and back to the deck overlooking a private back yard with green space views. The upper level has 4 bedrooms with a huge master suite, and the finished lower level provides the 5th bedroom, another living/play space, and storage to spare. Community amenities are abundant, including 5 acres of open green space, tennis courts, a swimming pool and a community clubhouse. *This home is available for a 6 month fully furnished rental, ideally from October 2020 to March 2021, with flexibility on the dates and timelines. Please have your agent contact the listing agent with any questions.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6727 EVANSTON ROAD have any available units?
6727 EVANSTON ROAD has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6727 EVANSTON ROAD have?
Some of 6727 EVANSTON ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6727 EVANSTON ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6727 EVANSTON ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6727 EVANSTON ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 6727 EVANSTON ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pikesville.
Does 6727 EVANSTON ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 6727 EVANSTON ROAD offers parking.
Does 6727 EVANSTON ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6727 EVANSTON ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6727 EVANSTON ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 6727 EVANSTON ROAD has a pool.
Does 6727 EVANSTON ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6727 EVANSTON ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6727 EVANSTON ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6727 EVANSTON ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 6727 EVANSTON ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6727 EVANSTON ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 6727 EVANSTON ROAD?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Courts of Avalon
9000 Iron Horse Ln
Pikesville, MD 21208
Volterra Apartments
1601 Hutzler Ln
Pikesville, MD 21208
Villas at 4607
4607 Old Court Rd
Pikesville, MD 21208
St. Charles At Olde Court
7900 Brookford Cir
Pikesville, MD 21208
Residences at Pomona Park
1 Pomona N
Pikesville, MD 21208
Milbrook Park Apartments
6808 Milbrook Park Dr
Pikesville, MD 21215
Overlook at Woodholme
9050 Iron Horse Ln
Pikesville, MD 21208
Ingram Manor
7301 Park Heights Avenue
Pikesville, MD 21208

Similar Pages

Pikesville 1 BedroomsPikesville 2 Bedrooms
Pikesville Apartments with ParkingPikesville Dog Friendly Apartments
Pikesville Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDSevern, MDDundalk, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MD
Milford Mill, MDParkville, MDWoodlawn, MDMiddle River, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDEdgewood, MDChillum, MDRandallstown, MDElkridge, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity