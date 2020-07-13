6727 EVANSTON ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage new construction tennis court

Rare opportunity! This is a fully furnished single family home available for a 6 month rental in a prime neighborhood - The Parke at Mount Washington. Newly constructed in 2013, this property has just shy of 5,000 finished square feet of living space with 5 bedrooms (4 on the upper level, 1 in the fully finished lower level with daylight and walkout access to the back yard), 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bath, and an attached 2 car garage. Enter the main level from the lovely front porch and pass by the front living room to the dining room, gourmet kitchen with great storage and amenities, to the family room, adjacent playroom or home office, and back to the deck overlooking a private back yard with green space views. The upper level has 4 bedrooms with a huge master suite, and the finished lower level provides the 5th bedroom, another living/play space, and storage to spare. Community amenities are abundant, including 5 acres of open green space, tennis courts, a swimming pool and a community clubhouse. *This home is available for a 6 month fully furnished rental, ideally from October 2020 to March 2021, with flexibility on the dates and timelines. Please have your agent contact the listing agent with any questions.*