Last updated October 17 2019 at 1:50 AM

Location

6 Ironwood Circle, Pikesville, MD 21209

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don't miss out on this 2 bedroom 2 bathroom townhouse in the Broadview Community. This unit offers laminate floors through out the first floor, a finished basement,and in unit washer and dryer. As well as a large deck, front porch and shed. The home is closely located to I-83 and Falls Rd. Pet friendly home and community. Call to schedule your showing today! 443-548-0191*Available NOW*One Year Lease required*$35 application fee per each occupant 18 years old & over*Background and Credit Check Required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

