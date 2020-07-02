6 IRONWOOD CIRCLE

Amenities

Don't miss out on this 2 bedroom 2 bathroom townhouse in the Broadview Community. This unit offers laminate floors through out the first floor, a finished basement,and in unit washer and dryer. As well as a large deck, front porch and shed. The home is closely located to I-83 and Falls Rd. Pet friendly home and community. Call to schedule your showing today! 443-548-0191*Available NOW*One Year Lease required*$35 application fee per each occupant 18 years old & over*Background and Credit Check Required