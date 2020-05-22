All apartments in Pikesville
3417 MIDFIELD ROAD
3417 MIDFIELD ROAD

3417 Midfield Road
Location

3417 Midfield Road, Pikesville, MD 21208

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Huge grade-on-slab 3 bedroom/2.5 corner-lot rancher directly across 7 Mile Lane from the prestigious Dumbarton neighborhood in the heart of Pikesville. Eat in kitchen features ceramic floors, lots of natural light, U-shaped countertop, glass cooktop, double wall oven, dishwasher, disposal, oven hood, and a bench. Living room contains tiled floor, built-ins, sliding door to backyard, and lots of natural light. Oversized dining room room features high ceilings, exposed beams, tiled floor, floor to ceiling (stationary) windows, recessed and track lighting, fireplace, and a sliding door to backyard. Master suite features carpeting and attached full bath (shower only). Second bedroom contains wall to wall carpeting, and a built-in. 3 bedroom features fresh paint, carpet and no built-ins. Den has parquet flooring and a built-in. Hall bath has a double vanity with a marble top, and a glass enclosure for the tub and shower. Additionally, property features separate laundry room with a laundry sink, cabinets and alarm pad; 2-zone A/C, gas fired furnaces, gas hot water heater. Covered parking for 2 cars (with direct access to house), with the driveway providing parking for 5-6 additional vehicles. Partially fenced, level yard. No pets please. Immediate possession!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3417 MIDFIELD ROAD have any available units?
3417 MIDFIELD ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pikesville, MD.
What amenities does 3417 MIDFIELD ROAD have?
Some of 3417 MIDFIELD ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3417 MIDFIELD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3417 MIDFIELD ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3417 MIDFIELD ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3417 MIDFIELD ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pikesville.
Does 3417 MIDFIELD ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 3417 MIDFIELD ROAD offers parking.
Does 3417 MIDFIELD ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3417 MIDFIELD ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3417 MIDFIELD ROAD have a pool?
No, 3417 MIDFIELD ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3417 MIDFIELD ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3417 MIDFIELD ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3417 MIDFIELD ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3417 MIDFIELD ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 3417 MIDFIELD ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3417 MIDFIELD ROAD has units with air conditioning.
