3417 MIDFIELD ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Huge grade-on-slab 3 bedroom/2.5 corner-lot rancher directly across 7 Mile Lane from the prestigious Dumbarton neighborhood in the heart of Pikesville. Eat in kitchen features ceramic floors, lots of natural light, U-shaped countertop, glass cooktop, double wall oven, dishwasher, disposal, oven hood, and a bench. Living room contains tiled floor, built-ins, sliding door to backyard, and lots of natural light. Oversized dining room room features high ceilings, exposed beams, tiled floor, floor to ceiling (stationary) windows, recessed and track lighting, fireplace, and a sliding door to backyard. Master suite features carpeting and attached full bath (shower only). Second bedroom contains wall to wall carpeting, and a built-in. 3 bedroom features fresh paint, carpet and no built-ins. Den has parquet flooring and a built-in. Hall bath has a double vanity with a marble top, and a glass enclosure for the tub and shower. Additionally, property features separate laundry room with a laundry sink, cabinets and alarm pad; 2-zone A/C, gas fired furnaces, gas hot water heater. Covered parking for 2 cars (with direct access to house), with the driveway providing parking for 5-6 additional vehicles. Partially fenced, level yard. No pets please. Immediate possession!