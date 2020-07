Amenities

This is a 3 bedroom home with 1 full bath and 2 half bathrooms. Located in Pikesville, close to Sini, Pimlico, right beside the 83 and 695 corridor. Convenient location for commuting into and out of the city.



Property Highlights:



* Engineered Hardwood

* Newly Renovated

* Finished Basement

* Driveway

* Backyard



Available NOW!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5201719)