Home
/
Pikesville, MD
/
2428 STILL FOREST ROAD
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:52 PM

2428 STILL FOREST ROAD

2428 Still Forest Road · No Longer Available
Location

2428 Still Forest Road, Pikesville, MD 21208

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Hit the easy button and embrace simplified living in a coveted locale. Enjoy the benefits of living in the full-service gated enclave of Rockland with the privacy of a seldom available detached home. Completely re-imagined in 2013 with Vince Greene. Stuart kitchen and baths. Crisp neutral palette showcases custom carpentry, millwork, designer lighting, and plantation shutters throughout. Clever professional gallery system for hanging your artwork with precision. Cherry and soap stone kitchen with Viking appliances. First floor owner suite with dual closets and luxe bath allows for one floor living. Expansive low maintenance deck and walkout lower level overlooks the best lot in Rockland. Zippy access to 83 and the beltway. Manned gate house and community pool, tennis and newly renovated clubhouse with guest accommodations. Includes lawn care, leaf removal, driveway/walkway snow removal, gutter cleaning. Pets ok on case by case with deposit. Available May 15.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2428 STILL FOREST ROAD have any available units?
2428 STILL FOREST ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pikesville, MD.
What amenities does 2428 STILL FOREST ROAD have?
Some of 2428 STILL FOREST ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2428 STILL FOREST ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2428 STILL FOREST ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2428 STILL FOREST ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 2428 STILL FOREST ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 2428 STILL FOREST ROAD offer parking?
No, 2428 STILL FOREST ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 2428 STILL FOREST ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2428 STILL FOREST ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2428 STILL FOREST ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 2428 STILL FOREST ROAD has a pool.
Does 2428 STILL FOREST ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2428 STILL FOREST ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2428 STILL FOREST ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2428 STILL FOREST ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 2428 STILL FOREST ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2428 STILL FOREST ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

