2428 STILL FOREST ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated pool

Hit the easy button and embrace simplified living in a coveted locale. Enjoy the benefits of living in the full-service gated enclave of Rockland with the privacy of a seldom available detached home. Completely re-imagined in 2013 with Vince Greene. Stuart kitchen and baths. Crisp neutral palette showcases custom carpentry, millwork, designer lighting, and plantation shutters throughout. Clever professional gallery system for hanging your artwork with precision. Cherry and soap stone kitchen with Viking appliances. First floor owner suite with dual closets and luxe bath allows for one floor living. Expansive low maintenance deck and walkout lower level overlooks the best lot in Rockland. Zippy access to 83 and the beltway. Manned gate house and community pool, tennis and newly renovated clubhouse with guest accommodations. Includes lawn care, leaf removal, driveway/walkway snow removal, gutter cleaning. Pets ok on case by case with deposit. Available May 15.