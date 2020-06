2311 FALLS GABLE LN #E

Amenities

UPDATED 2 BEDROOM / 2 BATH CONDOMINIUM IN THE CONVENIENT AND DESIRABLE NEIGHBORHOOD OF FALLS GABLE. THIS LIGHT FILLED UNIT HAS JUST BEEN FRESHLY PAINTED AND FEATURES AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH 2 MASTER BEDROOMS, BOTH WITH WALK IN CLOSETS, CEILING FANS AND NEW WINDOW TREATMENTS. THE KITCHEN FEATURES: GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GAS RANGE AND NEW LED LIGHTING. THE LIVING ROOM HAS A GAS FIREPLACE WITH MANTLE, RECESSED LIGHTING AND PERGO FLOORING. THEUTILITY ROOM HAS A FULL SIZED WASHER AND DRYER. THERE IS RESERVED PARKING FOR YOU AND PLENTY OF PARKING FOR GUESTS. COMMUNITY AMENITIES INCLUDE A CLUB HOUSE, SWIMMING POOL AND MORE. MAKE THIS YOUR NEW HOME TODAY.