23 STONEHENGE CIR #8

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan some paid utils

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

New Rental!! Great price, Great Location! Fabulous 2Bedroom/2Bath mid-level condo in sought after Stevenson Village Condos. Gorgeous new Kitchen and Baths with all the bells and whistles! Heat and Hot Water included in Rent! Move-in READY!