Last updated May 10 2020 at 5:35 PM

1908 AUTUMN FROST LANE

1908 Autumn Frost Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1908 Autumn Frost Lane, Pikesville, MD 21209

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
fireplace
extra storage
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Lovely Greengate townhome with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Front Patio, Entrance foyer and access to front breakfast room with slider access to front patio. Full kitchen with double oven, refrigerator w/ ice maker cook top and plenty of cabinets. Separate area for dining with a wall mirror and leads into large family room with wood burning fireplace and gorgeous wooden slider panels to rear deck. Half bath located on 1st floor. Second floor has a master bedroom with ceiling fan, double wall closet and attached bath with shower stall with multi head shower spray. Hall bath is a shower/tub combination . Basement has a very large family area with recessed lighting and sliders to back patio under the deck. Additional storage and bonus finished room . Utility room has washer dryer included and large shelving area. This is a great property with easy of access to 83 and 695. A must see! Schedule thru Showing Time Property is also available to lease see separate listing for lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1908 AUTUMN FROST LANE have any available units?
1908 AUTUMN FROST LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pikesville, MD.
What amenities does 1908 AUTUMN FROST LANE have?
Some of 1908 AUTUMN FROST LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1908 AUTUMN FROST LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1908 AUTUMN FROST LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1908 AUTUMN FROST LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1908 AUTUMN FROST LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pikesville.
Does 1908 AUTUMN FROST LANE offer parking?
No, 1908 AUTUMN FROST LANE does not offer parking.
Does 1908 AUTUMN FROST LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1908 AUTUMN FROST LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1908 AUTUMN FROST LANE have a pool?
No, 1908 AUTUMN FROST LANE does not have a pool.
Does 1908 AUTUMN FROST LANE have accessible units?
No, 1908 AUTUMN FROST LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1908 AUTUMN FROST LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1908 AUTUMN FROST LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1908 AUTUMN FROST LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1908 AUTUMN FROST LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

