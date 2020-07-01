1908 AUTUMN FROST LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony ceiling fan fireplace extra storage ice maker

Lovely Greengate townhome with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Front Patio, Entrance foyer and access to front breakfast room with slider access to front patio. Full kitchen with double oven, refrigerator w/ ice maker cook top and plenty of cabinets. Separate area for dining with a wall mirror and leads into large family room with wood burning fireplace and gorgeous wooden slider panels to rear deck. Half bath located on 1st floor. Second floor has a master bedroom with ceiling fan, double wall closet and attached bath with shower stall with multi head shower spray. Hall bath is a shower/tub combination . Basement has a very large family area with recessed lighting and sliders to back patio under the deck. Additional storage and bonus finished room . Utility room has washer dryer included and large shelving area. This is a great property with easy of access to 83 and 695. A must see! Schedule thru Showing Time Property is also available to lease see separate listing for lease.