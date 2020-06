Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Back on Market. Renter backed out! Lovely 3 BD, 2 full BA, 1 half bath home located in the Greens at Smith Development. Large eat-in country kitchen with breakfast bar, spacious living room with plenty of natural light and an oversized lower level family room with a walk-out basement. The Master BR boasts its own private full bath and large walk-in closet. A large 18x16 deck is perfect for entertaining. $40 application fee pp. Smartmove