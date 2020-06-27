All apartments in Pikesville
1418 GREENBRIAR CIRCLE

1418 Greenbriar Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1418 Greenbriar Circle, Pikesville, MD 21208

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
Enjoy this Beautiful 2 bedroom condo in Pikesville! This home has a spacious open floor plan with 2 full baths with washer and dryer. Plenty of parking with a balcony facing the woods. Community Center and outdoor pool included. Pets are welcomed on case by case basis. The unit comes with stainless steel appliances. Water bill is included in rent. Security code access main entrance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1418 GREENBRIAR CIRCLE have any available units?
1418 GREENBRIAR CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pikesville, MD.
What amenities does 1418 GREENBRIAR CIRCLE have?
Some of 1418 GREENBRIAR CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1418 GREENBRIAR CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
1418 GREENBRIAR CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1418 GREENBRIAR CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1418 GREENBRIAR CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 1418 GREENBRIAR CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 1418 GREENBRIAR CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 1418 GREENBRIAR CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1418 GREENBRIAR CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1418 GREENBRIAR CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 1418 GREENBRIAR CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 1418 GREENBRIAR CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 1418 GREENBRIAR CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1418 GREENBRIAR CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1418 GREENBRIAR CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1418 GREENBRIAR CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1418 GREENBRIAR CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
