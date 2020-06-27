1418 GREENBRIAR CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool

Enjoy this Beautiful 2 bedroom condo in Pikesville! This home has a spacious open floor plan with 2 full baths with washer and dryer. Plenty of parking with a balcony facing the woods. Community Center and outdoor pool included. Pets are welcomed on case by case basis. The unit comes with stainless steel appliances. Water bill is included in rent. Security code access main entrance.