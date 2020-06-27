1418 GREENBRIAR CIRCLE

Enjoy this Beautiful 2 bedroom condo in Pikesville! This home has a spacious open floor plan with 2 full baths with washer and dryer. Plenty of parking with a balcony facing the woods. Community Center and outdoor pool included. Pets are welcomed on case by case basis. The unit comes with stainless steel appliances. Water bill is included in rent. Security code access main entrance.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
