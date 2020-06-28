4 Hallfield Ct

Amenities

Available 10/01/19 Fantastic 3 bedroom Duplex in Nottingham boasts a finished basement with bonus den, powder room, and separate laundry room with full-sized washer/dryer. The main level offers wood flooring throughout the spacious living room with separate dining room plus a well-equipped kitchen with breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances.The upper level provides three spacious bedrooms and a shared hall bath. Fully fenced backyard with mature trees!



Pets welcome with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



