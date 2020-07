Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher ceiling fan microwave refrigerator

IMMACULATE BRICK FRONT TOWNHOME W/BATHROOMS ON ALL 3 LEVELS! THE MAIN LEVEL HAS A HALF BATH, WOOD LAMINATE FLRS, 2 SLIDERS TO DECK--ONE FROM KITCHEN AND THE OTHER FROM THE DINING RM, CEILING FANS IN EVERY BEDROOM, LOWER LEVEL SLIDER TO PATIO AND GORGEOUS FENCED YARD W/SHED. YOU WON'T WANT TO MISS THIS ONE. FIRST MONTH'S RENT AND SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE UPON LEASE SIGNING. MUST USE LISTING AGENTS APPLICATION AND LEASE.