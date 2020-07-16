All apartments in Pasadena
757 Ravenwood Drive
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

757 Ravenwood Drive

757 Ravenwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

757 Ravenwood Drive, Pasadena, MD 21060

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Newly Built Home w/ Finished Basement + Deck - Property Id: 301466

Park-front home in the area's most desirable community - Creekside Village! Brand new single family with 4 spacious bedrooms upstairs, dual walk-in closets, large finished basement with full bath, stunning finishes, front and rear covered porch, plenty of storage, and more! Yes, photos are of the actual home and it really is this nice! Every amenity you could want inside of your home and outside in your community - gym, pool, clubhouse, parks, green space, and more! Creekside Village is convenient to I-695, Rt. 100, Ft. Meade, Baltimore, Annapolis, and the MARC train. Contact today for a virtual or in-person tour! Tenant responsible for utilities.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301466
Property Id 301466

(RLNE5859554)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 757 Ravenwood Drive have any available units?
757 Ravenwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, MD.
What amenities does 757 Ravenwood Drive have?
Some of 757 Ravenwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 757 Ravenwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
757 Ravenwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 757 Ravenwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 757 Ravenwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 757 Ravenwood Drive offer parking?
No, 757 Ravenwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 757 Ravenwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 757 Ravenwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 757 Ravenwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 757 Ravenwood Drive has a pool.
Does 757 Ravenwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 757 Ravenwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 757 Ravenwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 757 Ravenwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 757 Ravenwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 757 Ravenwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
