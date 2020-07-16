757 Ravenwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

Newly Built Home w/ Finished Basement + Deck - Property Id: 301466



Park-front home in the area's most desirable community - Creekside Village! Brand new single family with 4 spacious bedrooms upstairs, dual walk-in closets, large finished basement with full bath, stunning finishes, front and rear covered porch, plenty of storage, and more! Yes, photos are of the actual home and it really is this nice! Every amenity you could want inside of your home and outside in your community - gym, pool, clubhouse, parks, green space, and more! Creekside Village is convenient to I-695, Rt. 100, Ft. Meade, Baltimore, Annapolis, and the MARC train. Contact today for a virtual or in-person tour! Tenant responsible for utilities.

Property Id 301466



