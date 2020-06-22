All apartments in Parkville
8306 KENDALE ROAD

8306 Kendale Road · No Longer Available
Location

8306 Kendale Road, Parkville, MD 21234

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
8306 KENDALE ROAD -
Welcome Home! Come see & enjoy this beautiful 2-BR, 2-BA townhome in Baltimore County within the Loch Raven Heights area.

This home has a remodeled finished basement with heated basement floors, full bathroom, and built-in closet organizer. Large fenced in yard for privacy and/or pets. Within minutes from 695 for easy commute and walking distance to public transportation line.

Central HVAC, W/D, Microwave, and more!

Pets Welcome!~ Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Ask for more details. Pet Deposit $350.

Maintenance Deductible: $75.00

Security Deposit: $1,450.00

Application Fee: $35.00

Proof of renters insurance required at time of move-in.

Tenants responsible for all utilities.

Don't delay. Don't miss this exceptional living opportunity!

For a showing please call Tashia Turner 443-203-4124

(RLNE4194958)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8306 KENDALE ROAD have any available units?
8306 KENDALE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkville, MD.
How much is rent in Parkville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parkville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8306 KENDALE ROAD have?
Some of 8306 KENDALE ROAD's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8306 KENDALE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
8306 KENDALE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8306 KENDALE ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 8306 KENDALE ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 8306 KENDALE ROAD offer parking?
No, 8306 KENDALE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 8306 KENDALE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8306 KENDALE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8306 KENDALE ROAD have a pool?
No, 8306 KENDALE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 8306 KENDALE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 8306 KENDALE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 8306 KENDALE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8306 KENDALE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
