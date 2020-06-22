Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

8306 KENDALE ROAD -

Welcome Home! Come see & enjoy this beautiful 2-BR, 2-BA townhome in Baltimore County within the Loch Raven Heights area.



This home has a remodeled finished basement with heated basement floors, full bathroom, and built-in closet organizer. Large fenced in yard for privacy and/or pets. Within minutes from 695 for easy commute and walking distance to public transportation line.



Central HVAC, W/D, Microwave, and more!



Pets Welcome!~ Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Ask for more details. Pet Deposit $350.



Maintenance Deductible: $75.00



Security Deposit: $1,450.00



Application Fee: $35.00



Proof of renters insurance required at time of move-in.



Tenants responsible for all utilities.



Don't delay. Don't miss this exceptional living opportunity!



For a showing please call Tashia Turner 443-203-4124



