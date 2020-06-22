Amenities
8306 KENDALE ROAD -
Welcome Home! Come see & enjoy this beautiful 2-BR, 2-BA townhome in Baltimore County within the Loch Raven Heights area.
This home has a remodeled finished basement with heated basement floors, full bathroom, and built-in closet organizer. Large fenced in yard for privacy and/or pets. Within minutes from 695 for easy commute and walking distance to public transportation line.
Central HVAC, W/D, Microwave, and more!
Pets Welcome!~ Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Ask for more details. Pet Deposit $350.
Maintenance Deductible: $75.00
Security Deposit: $1,450.00
Application Fee: $35.00
Proof of renters insurance required at time of move-in.
Tenants responsible for all utilities.
Don't delay. Don't miss this exceptional living opportunity!
For a showing please call Tashia Turner 443-203-4124
(RLNE4194958)