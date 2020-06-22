8013 BonAir Road

Amenities
Available 09/10/19 2 bedroom townhome in the Hillendale area of Parkville with covered front porch and hardwood floors throughout. The finished basement includes a laundry room with washer/dryer and a 1/2 bath. Fenced backyard offers a storage shed. Convenient to Perring Parkway and I695 as well as public transportation.
Pets considered with additional deposit.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.
Call or text Emma at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 203.984.0416 or email eloftus@baymgmtgroup.com
Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/
(RLNE5018667)