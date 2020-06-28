2815 Topaz Rd

Amenities

Spacious 3 Bedroom Duplex ~ Parkville - Spacious 3 bedroom duplex in Parkville boasts a huge yard with storage shed! Large living room and separate dining room as well as a galley style kitchen. The upper level offers 3 ample bedrooms with new carpet and a shared hall bath. The partially finished lower level provides additional living space with new wood-look flooring and storage space plus a full-sized washer/dryer and bonus flush. VOUCHERS ACCEPTED!!!



Pets considered with additional deposit.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/



