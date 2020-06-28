All apartments in Parkville
2815 Topaz Rd
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

2815 Topaz Rd

2815 Topaz Road · No Longer Available
Location

2815 Topaz Road, Parkville, MD 21234

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 Bedroom Duplex ~ Parkville - Spacious 3 bedroom duplex in Parkville boasts a huge yard with storage shed! Large living room and separate dining room as well as a galley style kitchen. The upper level offers 3 ample bedrooms with new carpet and a shared hall bath. The partially finished lower level provides additional living space with new wood-look flooring and storage space plus a full-sized washer/dryer and bonus flush. VOUCHERS ACCEPTED!!!

Pets considered with additional deposit.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/

(RLNE5118741)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2815 Topaz Rd have any available units?
2815 Topaz Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkville, MD.
How much is rent in Parkville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parkville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2815 Topaz Rd have?
Some of 2815 Topaz Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2815 Topaz Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2815 Topaz Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2815 Topaz Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2815 Topaz Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2815 Topaz Rd offer parking?
No, 2815 Topaz Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2815 Topaz Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2815 Topaz Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2815 Topaz Rd have a pool?
No, 2815 Topaz Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2815 Topaz Rd have accessible units?
No, 2815 Topaz Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2815 Topaz Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2815 Topaz Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
