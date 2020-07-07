1875 EDGEWOOD ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible

Check out this beautiful, brick end-unit townhouse in Loch Raven Village. This home graciously welcomes you with a stunning front entrance and spacious living room. Fully updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom, updated full bathroom and finished basement. This home boast beautiful attention to detail with original wood floors, a fireplace, and custom build-ins. A large fenced in backyard, deck and patio compliment the charming interior. Stay comfortable with the Carrier central air system. Newly installed smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. Baltimore county rental license with lead free certificate. This is a MUST SEE!