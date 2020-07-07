All apartments in Parkville
Last updated February 7 2020 at 4:17 AM

1875 EDGEWOOD ROAD

1875 Edgewood Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1875 Edgewood Rd, Parkville, MD 21234

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
Check out this beautiful, brick end-unit townhouse in Loch Raven Village. This home graciously welcomes you with a stunning front entrance and spacious living room. Fully updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom, updated full bathroom and finished basement. This home boast beautiful attention to detail with original wood floors, a fireplace, and custom build-ins. A large fenced in backyard, deck and patio compliment the charming interior. Stay comfortable with the Carrier central air system. Newly installed smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. Baltimore county rental license with lead free certificate. This is a MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1875 EDGEWOOD ROAD have any available units?
1875 EDGEWOOD ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkville, MD.
How much is rent in Parkville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parkville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1875 EDGEWOOD ROAD have?
Some of 1875 EDGEWOOD ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1875 EDGEWOOD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1875 EDGEWOOD ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1875 EDGEWOOD ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1875 EDGEWOOD ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parkville.
Does 1875 EDGEWOOD ROAD offer parking?
No, 1875 EDGEWOOD ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 1875 EDGEWOOD ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1875 EDGEWOOD ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1875 EDGEWOOD ROAD have a pool?
No, 1875 EDGEWOOD ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1875 EDGEWOOD ROAD have accessible units?
Yes, 1875 EDGEWOOD ROAD has accessible units.
Does 1875 EDGEWOOD ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1875 EDGEWOOD ROAD has units with dishwashers.

