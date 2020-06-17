All apartments in Parkville
1803 YAKONA ROAD
1803 YAKONA ROAD

1803 Yakona Road · (410) 242-0220
Location

1803 Yakona Road, Parkville, MD 21234
Ridgeleigh

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1260 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great find in the Ridgleigh neighborhood!! Enjoy the upcoming spring weather on your front porch or deck. Wood floors welcome you home. Separate dining room opens up to the living room and kitchen. Brand new quartz counters and a breakfast bar added in the kitchen. Finished rec room in the lower level boasting a half bath, laundry and walk up to the fenced back yard. Central location to major routes, shopping and public transportation. Owner has strict criteria: Minimum credit score of 620, makes at least $40k a year, no smoking and no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1803 YAKONA ROAD have any available units?
1803 YAKONA ROAD has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Parkville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parkville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1803 YAKONA ROAD have?
Some of 1803 YAKONA ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1803 YAKONA ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1803 YAKONA ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1803 YAKONA ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1803 YAKONA ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parkville.
Does 1803 YAKONA ROAD offer parking?
No, 1803 YAKONA ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 1803 YAKONA ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1803 YAKONA ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1803 YAKONA ROAD have a pool?
No, 1803 YAKONA ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1803 YAKONA ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1803 YAKONA ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1803 YAKONA ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1803 YAKONA ROAD has units with dishwashers.
