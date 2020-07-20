1716 Pin Oak Rd

Amenities
This home will be ready by June 7, 2019
4 Bedroom Townhome located in Parkville, MD. This unit features hardwood flooring , with separate dining area, updated kitchen with granite countertops and inclusive of major appliances. Also has a back covered porch, finished basement with full bathroom and a bedroom. Few minutes from Towson and close to shopping centers and restaurants. Easy access to I-695 and I-83.
*Vouchers are accepted.
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit
***PHOTOS ARE OF OTHER CR PROPERTY****