1716 Pin Oak Rd
Last updated June 6 2019 at 7:54 AM

1716 Pin Oak Rd

1716 Pin Oak Road · No Longer Available
Location

1716 Pin Oak Road, Parkville, MD 21234
Ridgeleigh

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home will be ready by June 7, 2019
4 Bedroom Townhome located in Parkville, MD. This unit features hardwood flooring , with separate dining area, updated kitchen with granite countertops and inclusive of major appliances. Also has a back covered porch, finished basement with full bathroom and a bedroom. Few minutes from Towson and close to shopping centers and restaurants. Easy access to I-695 and I-83.
Call now and set an appointment!

*Vouchers are accepted.
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

***PHOTOS ARE OF OTHER CR PROPERTY****

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1716 Pin Oak Rd have any available units?
1716 Pin Oak Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkville, MD.
How much is rent in Parkville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parkville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1716 Pin Oak Rd have?
Some of 1716 Pin Oak Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1716 Pin Oak Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1716 Pin Oak Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1716 Pin Oak Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1716 Pin Oak Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1716 Pin Oak Rd offer parking?
No, 1716 Pin Oak Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1716 Pin Oak Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1716 Pin Oak Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1716 Pin Oak Rd have a pool?
No, 1716 Pin Oak Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1716 Pin Oak Rd have accessible units?
No, 1716 Pin Oak Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1716 Pin Oak Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1716 Pin Oak Rd has units with dishwashers.
